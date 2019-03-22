Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was fined for fishing in the marine park
A man was fined for fishing in the marine park CHRISSY HARRIS
Crime

Fine for marine park fishing

by Monique Preston
22nd Mar 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been fined $2400 for fishing where he was not allowed to.

Peter Andrew Carruthers, 46, formerly of Cannonvale, was not present in Proserpine Magistrates Court on March 11 for an ex-parte hearing on a charge of a fishing offence in a marine park zone.

Department of Public Prosecutions prosecutor Catherine Ferguson told the court Carruthers Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service found Carruthers anchored, and with fishing rods out, in the marine park zone near South Molle Island on February 3 last year.

Carruthers, a former Whitsunday Times and Whitsunday Coast Guardian journalist, was 241 metres inside the zone.

Miss Ferguson said Carruthers told officers at the time he thought he was in the right area and had not caught anything.

The court was told Carruthers' marine plotter was not turned on at the time and he did not have any marine park maps onboard.

Carruthers was fined $2100 at the time but had not paid it, thus the matter being brought to court.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead fined Carruthers $2400 and ordered he pay $99.55 in court costs.

court director of public prosecutions dpp marine park fishing proserpine magistrates court whitsundays crime
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Bob Brown has strong message on Adani

    premium_icon Bob Brown has strong message on Adani

    Environment FORMER Greens leader and environmental activist Bob Brown made a special trip the Whitsundays.

    Bowen form focus

    premium_icon Bowen form focus

    Sport Seven-race TAB card at Ben Bolt Park.

    Whitsundays Gig Guide

    Whitsundays Gig Guide

    Entertainment This week's Gig Guide.