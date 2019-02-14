Fine for TV crew member

A CREW member from a television series filmed in the Whitsundays has been fined by Fisheries Queensland for offences involving mud crabs.

An episode of the series Aussie Salvage Squad - which explores the world of marine salvage and rescue in Australia - showed members of the crew taking and cooking female mud crabs in Airlie Beach.

In a statement on its Facebook page, Fisheries Queensland said it followed up on concerns put forth by the public after the 7mate episode aired in September and interviewed the team.

The statement said one member of the crew was issued with two infringement notices, for using an unmarked crab pot and taking or possessing female mud crabs, carrying a total fine of $756.

A different crew member was issued with a caution, for assisting the other crew member.

Female mud crabs are protected in Queensland; if caught, they must immediately be released unharmed back into the natural habitat.

Fisheries Queensland said the organisation co-operated fully and crew members were very apologetic as it was a case of being unaware of the different recreational fishing laws in Queensland.

"They have assured us that next time they visit they will make sure they brush up on the recreational fishing rules and regulations. Thank you to everyone who supplied information and assisted the investigation," the statement said.