Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Whitsunday Regional Council issued 33 illegal camping infringements around Dingo Beach, Cape Gloucester and Hydeaway Bay in June.
Whitsunday Regional Council issued 33 illegal camping infringements around Dingo Beach, Cape Gloucester and Hydeaway Bay in June.
Council News

FINE FRENZY: Illegal camping triggers push for free sites

Laura Thomas
9th Jul 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SPATE of camping fines has led to calls from within council to expand free camping to more areas of the Whitsundays.

In June, Whitsunday Regional Council issued 33 illegal camping infringements in the Dingo Beach, Cape Gloucester and Hydeaway Bay area.

A further 60 fines were issued last month around Cannonvale, Airlie Beach and Shute Harbour.

During yesterday’s council meeting, community services director Julie Wright said the fines were given to a “mixed bag” of residents and visitors.

Division 5 councillor Gary Simpson received several complaints from residents about illegal camping and said it was important council “kept on this”.

In a bid to reduce illegal camping, Division 6 councillor Mike Brunker raised a proposal to extend free camping to include the Collinsville dam.

More stories

Bowen growers eye ‘huge potential’ in Japanese market

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s Whitsunday council

Living facility for sale with one major catch

“People are still screaming out for free camping areas and I think we should also be looking at the SunWater facility in Collinsville at the weir there,” he said.

“I think now that we’ve had some success with (Peter Faust Dam) we should look at creating a facility (in Collinsville) as well because it gives people the opportunity to head west into Collinsville.”

Cr Brunker said the Collinsville dam would be a “great site” for free camping.

Free camping was introduced at Peter Faust Dam in Proserpine at the end of last year.

Beyond the dam there are no other free camping sites in the Whitsunday region but there are two free RV sites in Proserpine and Collinsville.

However, the region is still a popular camping spot, with Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service reporting more than 370 bookings in the four weeks since camping reopened on June 2.

Cape Hillsborough National Park was the most popular camping area with 139 bookings followed by the Whitsunday Islands National Park.

camping grounds camping infringements free camping illegal camping whitsunday regional council
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Proserpine junior caught this NRL legend’s eye

        premium_icon How Proserpine junior caught this NRL legend’s eye

        News Legendary Raiders recruitment boss Pete Mullholland says Proserpine junior Kai O’Donnell will go well in his NRL debut

        • 9th Jul 2020 2:30 PM
        Bowen growers eye ‘huge potential’ in Japanese market

        premium_icon Bowen growers eye ‘huge potential’ in Japanese market

        Rural Welcomed $70K grant to help our growers explore export opportunities that will help...

        Drink driver wrap: Prossie police say man blew whopping .237

        premium_icon Drink driver wrap: Prossie police say man blew whopping .237

        News Drivers given date with magistrate after allegedly driving well over the alcohol...

        Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s Whitsunday council

        premium_icon Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s Whitsunday council

        Council News Council has purchased two new drones to help with compliance inspections, mapping...