Fine line on walk home from school

WHETHER it is illegal to let children under the age of 12 walk home from school unsupervised has become a talking point in the Whitsundays.

In fact a Queensland police flyer circulating on the internet has parents across the state talking about whether they could be falling foul of section 364A of the Queensland Criminal Code, carrying a maximum penalty of three years imprisonment.

But Cannonvale mum Nadene Allan says letting her nine-year-old twin boys walk to school would be too risky for her.

"It would depend on how far it was, if it was just a couple of streets over maybe I would let them but I'm a bit over-protective,” she said.

Senior Sergeant Nathan Blain from the Whitsunday Police stressed parents would have to be guilty of leaving a child unsupervised for an "unreasonable time” to be breaking the law.

"We have charged a number of people under this legislation, but not for that reason (children walking to school), it's for leaving kids at home for extended periods unsupervised, which is a danger,” he said.

"It depends on the circumstances and we are definitely not targeting anyone.”