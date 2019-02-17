Fined after 'moving car'

DRUNKEN MOVE: A man caught driving at more than twice the legal limit was fined $1200.

A MAN who was caught driving at more than twice the legal alcohol limit while moving his car into a car park after a night out, has been fined $1200 and lost his licence for three months.

Rhett Downward, 26, of Midge Point, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court last week to driving while over the middle alcohol limit.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court Downward recorded a blood alcohol content reading of 0.138 when he was breath tested by police Shute Harbour Rd in Airlie Beach at 3am on January 17.

Downward's solicitor said his client was just moving his car into a car park as he was going to leave it in town overnight.

The solicitor said Downward had recently moved to Midge Point from Melbourne and was working on his experience in Melbourne that if you left your car on a main road it would be towed, so he was just moving it.