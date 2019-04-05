Fined after refusing to leave pub

IN THE DRINK: A man who refused to leave a Proserpine pub when asked to has been fined $900.

A MAN who refused to leave a Proserpine hotel after he was told to by staff has been fined $900.

Edward Lenoard John Kurz, 37, of Iluka in NSW, did not appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday on a charge of committing a public nuisance within licensed premises.

The case against Kurz was heard ex-parte in his absence.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court Kurz became aggressive when he was refused service at the Metropole Hotel about 10pm on December 28.

He was later found in the pub's beer garden and asked to leave, Sgt Myors said.

The court heard Kurz tried to take his drink with him and became aggressive when asked to leave it.

Police were called and walked Kurz out of the hotel, Sgt Myors said.

He was fined $783 on the spot but did not pay it.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead fined Kurz $900, but no conviction was recorded by the court.