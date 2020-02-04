Fines for landscapers who kicked off

KICKING off and yelling at schoolies at the Airlie Lagoon has resulted in hefty fines for two Airlie Beach landscapers.

Proserpine Magistrates Court heard, on Monday, how Warren Allan Lange and Curtis James McMahon started yelling at people at the lagoon, who then reported it to police.

Lange pleaded guilty, on Monday, to committing a public nuisance and contravening a police direction, while McMahon pleaded guilty to committing a public nuisance and consuming liquor on Local Authority land.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said at 11.10pm, on November 21, 2019, police were conducting mobile foot patrols and a group of female schoolies approached police and said they were being yelled at by two men.

“The schoolies provided a description, and police observed a man – who matched the description provided by the witnesses – yelling, with members of the public moving away,” she said.

“Shortly afterwards, police heard a voice and Lange appeared out of a tree. Both men became very angry and continued to swear.

“Police told them to calm down but Lange became very agitated, and police asked him to provide his full name, but he continued to argue, so he was arrested and taken to the watch house.”

Sergeant Emma Myors said police warned McMahon not to consume liquor but he opened a bottle and drank it, so he was arrested.

“Police tried to restrain him, and he grabbed the bottle again, so he was taken to the watch house,” she said.

Defence solicitor Elizabeth Smith said the two men, who are from Airlie Beach and work together as landscapers and fencers, had been drinking with friends.

“Mr Lange is 40 years old and married with two children,” she said.

“On the night in question, he had been drinking, and his friend Mr McMahon had left the pub and was getting some fresh air and having a cigarette.

“The schoolies came up and there was a disagreement, and they told the police, who came, and the rest is history. He accepts the facts.

“It is public nuisance on the lower end of the scale. He does have history but it’s old.”

Ms Smith said it was “similar circumstances” for Mr McMahon.

“He’s 22, single, with no children,” she said.

“The two are work colleagues and were out with friends. Mr McMahon was more intoxicated than Mr Lange.

“You could tell from his conduct that he had quite a bit more on board and perhaps that’s why things escalated more. He has a limited history.”

Magistrate Ron Muirhead said Mr Lange had been ‘out of trouble’ in recent years.

“But on this occasion, you have had far too much to drink,” he said.

He fined Lange $700 for both offences with convictions recorded.

“Mr McMahon, you’re facing more serious matters, in my view - the way you carried on with alcohol - plus your other offences are more recent,” he said.

He fined McMahon $1,000 for both offences with convictions recorded.