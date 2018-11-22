Fingers crossed for courageous Whattha

IT'S A continued uphill battle for Whattha, the puppy who was found with gunshot wounds to his face and leg on Midge Point Rd last week.

RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty said the four-month-old American Staffie mix was now battling a tetanus infection.

Whattha is undergoing treatment with the RSPCA and anti-toxins have been administered.

The focus now is to keep the puppy quiet and calm, which is vital to his recovery.

"They're basically paralysed - if they're startled, or get stressed they can go into spasms. We've really got to hope he doesn't get lock jaw,” Mr Beatty said.

Tetanus symptoms usually emerge 7-10 days after initial infection, and Orchid Valley Veterinary Nurse Lara Mitton said the first 24 hours were vital.

"The first 24 hours in treating tetanus infections are pretty crucial, and he pulled through that, so we just have to keep our fingers crossed for him,” she said.

The puppy was found severely injured on Midge Point Rd in Bloomsbury last week. Initial thoughts were he had been hit by a car, but after a veterinary examination, it was discovered he had been shot twice.

He underwent surgery last week, but unfortunately his left eye had to be removed due to the severity of his injuries.

RSPCA Queensland officials are still investigating the case and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Cruelty reports can be made 24/7 by calling 1300 ANIMAL (1300 264 625).