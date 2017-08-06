Finish the weekend with a musical jam

BEST VIEWS: The next VMR Music Sundays for 2017 will be held this Sunday afternoon.

IF YOU'RE keen to relax, recline and unwind with friends after the high excitement and festivities of this year's Whitsunday Reef Festival, the VMR Music Sundays August Fundraiser will provide just that this weekend.

Co-organiser Jenni Wasson said the regular monthly event, which donated all money raised to the Volunteer Marine Rescue team, was a chance to support an organisation that saved lives at sea while also giving music-lovers in the community an opportunity to get together for a 'jam'.

"The VMR is essential because there's so much boating in the area, and they're helping keep everyone out in their boats safe,” she said.

Ms Wasson said the event, which previously featured mostly blues music, had now been extended to include any genre of tunes, including blues, country or heavy metal.

She said a couple of hundred people were expected, and the event was open to newcomers as well as the many regulars who enjoyed the session each month. Bands, duos and solos were all welcome to perform.

"There's lots of people who play music, but aren't necessary professionals, so it's a great platform for them,” she said. "It's a great way to enjoy music.”

Ms Wasson said people could sit outside on the grass overlooking the beautiful Coral Sea or in the clubhouse, and enjoy a barbecue and new food menu.

To register to perform, phone Ms Wasson on 0410745865 or see her on the day.

SUNDAY SESH

WHAT: VMR Music Sundays

WHEN: 2-6pm, Sunday, August 6

WHERE: Cannonvale VMR Whitsunday Clubhouse

COST: Free entry