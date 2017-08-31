Finish with a bang

THERE will be a range of new and free activities at the annual Colorbond Airlie Beach Triathlon which won't require any training and will help support a good cause.

Kicking off the weekend will be the Community Carnival on Friday night featuring singer/songwriter 'Micks' Cook, who recently penned the upbeat and uplifting Everything is Going to be Alright in support of the Whitsundays.

Cooks shot to prominence in 2014 when she released her iTunes topping single called Have Faith and is hoping her presence can continue to attract tourists to the region through her growing social media fan-base.

Complementing the internet sensation will be Island Rhythm who will do a range of covers sure to entertain. Borys Zagrocki will lead an Extreme Bicycle Stunts display returning to Airlie Beach after his successful show at the Telstra Whitsunday Family Fun Day.

There will be a Tastes of the World experience keeping the crowd fuelled up. From Cosmos Burgers to Asian offerings from The Hunger Stop, The Best Sausage Rolls in the World and Potato Swirls, Chi Cha's South American treats and Hun's Delight pastries, there'll be something for everybody.

For the athletes and health-conscious there will be the Feel Good Foodie truck in attendance, joining Café Solutions who will both be at the carnival and across the entire weekend.

Mr Whipsunday and Exotic Filled Licorice & Candy will also be there to satisfy sweet lovers.

For those looking to burn a little energy at the end of a long week; there will be two jumping castles, a mechanical bull as well the Gladiator Ring where friends and family can take each other on with their padded jousting sticks and try and knock the other from their lofty perch.

There will be free crafts and face painting for the kids and the Carnival is open to the entire community with only a gold coin donation asked in support of Ronald McDonald House North Queensland.

Friday night's festivities will kick off at 5pm and are set to conclude with an impressive fireworks display at 7.55pm.