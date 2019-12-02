Menu
Fire crews are on scene at a shop fire in Bowen at P&O Meehan The Shop For Men.
Breaking

Fire at menswear store in Bowen CBD

Jordan Gilliland
by
2nd Dec 2019 1:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY crews are on scene at a shop fire in the Bowen CBD.　

Three fire crews, an ambulance and two police cars responded to the fire at P&O Meehan The Shop For Men, on the corner of Herbert St and Williams St. 　

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called to the store about 1.07pm today with reports of a structure fire ablaze.　

Fire crews are on scene at a shop fire in Bowen at P&O Meehan The Shop For Men.
When crews arrived, the spokeswoman said someone was already trying to put out the fire.　

It is believed the wooden awning over the shop is on fire, with the roof having been removed to gain better access.　

Fire crews are on scene at a shop fire in Bowen at P&O Meehan The Shop For Men.
The fire is believed to have been smouldering 'for some time', according to the spokeswoman.　

The spokeswoman said the fire was still burning at 1.30pm.　

A witness at the scene said she saw fire crews climb the awning and peel back the roof to hose water inside.

More to come.　

breaking news fire qfes queensland fire and emergency services shop fire
Whitsunday Times

