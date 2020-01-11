Menu
A fire severely damaged a stores building at Proserpine Mill on Friday, January 10, 2020. Image: Deborah Friend
Fire at Proserpine Mill declared non-suspicious

Laura Thomas
Deborah Friend
Ashley Pillhofer
11th Jan 2020 11:53 AM
THE FIRE that severely damaged the stores building at the Proserpine Mill has been declared as not suspicious.

A spokesman for Queensland Police Media said that the fire was due to an electrical fault.

“We originally thought it was human intervention, but it was updated yesterday and has been determined to be an electrical fault.”

Tools, uniforms and other consumables were destroyed in a blaze that broke out in the early hours of Friday morning.

Following the blaze, Detective Liam Henry from Whitsunday CIB said the large concrete shed was severely damaged inside.

“The flames went up into the timber roof and it is severely damaged inside – no items could be salvaged,” Detective Henry said.

Three fire crews attended the fire at about 3.15am and were able to contain the fire to the inside of the building by about 3.40am.

The fire was fully extinguished by 5am.

Nobody was hurt in the blaze.

Whitsunday Times

