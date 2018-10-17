Fire at Whitsunday Terraces

Queensland Fire and Rescue were able to extinguish the small blaze.

Queensland Fire and Rescue were able to extinguish the small blaze. Alistair Brightman

A FIRE broke out at Whitsunday Terraces early on Wednesday morning.

Region Area Commander Russell Collier said smouldering rags under the sink in the kitchen of the popular Anchor Bar, were the apparent cause of the fire, about 6.30am.

"There was a small amount of damage which was contained to that area, and the building has since been ventilated,” Commander Collier said.

"Residents raised the alarm, they could see or smell the smoke and the alarm was raised from there and the building was fully evacuated.”

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

The extent of the damage in the kitchen remains unknown.

Whitsunday Terraces declined to comment when contacted by the Whitsunday Times, but a statement on the Anchor Bar Facebook page said the bar would be closed until further notice to assess the damage.