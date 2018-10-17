Menu
Login
Queensland Fire and Rescue were able to extinguish the small blaze.
Queensland Fire and Rescue were able to extinguish the small blaze. Alistair Brightman
News

Fire at Whitsunday Terraces

by Georgia Simpson
17th Oct 2018 10:54 AM

A FIRE broke out at Whitsunday Terraces early on Wednesday morning.

Region Area Commander Russell Collier said smouldering rags under the sink in the kitchen of the popular Anchor Bar, were the apparent cause of the fire, about 6.30am.

"There was a small amount of damage which was contained to that area, and the building has since been ventilated,” Commander Collier said.

"Residents raised the alarm, they could see or smell the smoke and the alarm was raised from there and the building was fully evacuated.”

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

The extent of the damage in the kitchen remains unknown.

Whitsunday Terraces declined to comment when contacted by the Whitsunday Times, but a statement on the Anchor Bar Facebook page said the bar would be closed until further notice to assess the damage.

Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Record numbers expected to attend 2018 Tourism Awards

    Record numbers expected to attend 2018 Tourism Awards

    News Excitement is building for the Discovery Parks Airlie Beach 2018 Whitsunday Tourism Awards with record-breaking attendances expected on Saturday night.

    Airlie Beach villa up for grabs in multi-home prize draw

    Airlie Beach villa up for grabs in multi-home prize draw

    News Airlie Beach villa up for grabs in multi-home prize draw

    Tools stolen from Bowen business

    Tools stolen from Bowen business

    Breaking Tools stolen from Bowen business

    Water team recognised for Cyclone Debbie recovery efforts

    Water team recognised for Cyclone Debbie recovery efforts

    Council News Water team recognised for Cyclone Debbie recovery efforts

    Local Partners