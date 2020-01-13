Menu
A fire broke out in the electrical switch room of the Gympie Nestle factory overnight. FILE PHOTO
Fire breaks out at Nestle factory

JOSH PRESTON
13th Jan 2020 9:03 AM | Updated: 11:17 AM
FIRE crews rushed to the scene of a blaze which sparked in the electrical switchroom of Gympie's Nestle factory overnight.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews were called to the Pine St scene just after 2.30am, where they were able to contain the fire to that room.

The spokeswoman said the fire had been extinguished just before 3am, with crews remaining on the scene until about 6am.

Energex crews were also dispatched to the scene.

Pine St residents were woken by the sound of an "explosion" when another overnight fire broke out in one of the factory's stacks in August last year.

Neighbours saw flames pouring from the top of the factory on that occasion after being woken by what one witness described as an "explosion that sounded like a jet engine".

More to come.

