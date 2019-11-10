Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Firefighers are battling a blaze between Collinsville and Bowen.
Firefighers are battling a blaze between Collinsville and Bowen. Bev Lacey
Breaking

SECOND BLAZE: Bushfire burns between Collinsville and Bowen

Jordan Gilliland
by
10th Nov 2019 1:26 PM

A BUSHFIRE is currently burning between Collinsville and Bowen. 

The fire is located on Peter Delemothe Rd, Bogie, approximately 30km north of Collinsville. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said that the fire was initially reported at 10.45am, and is currently an 'active' fire. 

The spokeswoman said that there was five fire crews actively fighting the blaze, which was spread over two locations and was 'jumping' around the area. 

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said that Peter Delemothe Road had been previously closed to traffic, however as of 1pm was open with motorists warned to take caution.

More Stories

bushfire collinsville fire firefighter qfes
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BBQ ban in our state of emergency

        BBQ ban in our state of emergency

        News All types of outdoor fires and certain other activities have been banned in 42 local government areas in Queensland, as a state of emergency is declared.

        FESTIVAL: Hot shots from under the big tent

        premium_icon FESTIVAL: Hot shots from under the big tent

        News Were you seen out at the Airlie Beach Festival of Music?

        Tigerair cancellation causes travel chaos for couple

        premium_icon Tigerair cancellation causes travel chaos for couple

        Travel Couple may miss friend's wedding because of route cancellation.

        Remembrance Day: Mackay, Whitsundays, Isaac ceremonies

        premium_icon Remembrance Day: Mackay, Whitsundays, Isaac ceremonies

        Whats On Here is where to find our Remembrance Day services.