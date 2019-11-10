SECOND BLAZE: Bushfire burns between Collinsville and Bowen

Firefighers are battling a blaze between Collinsville and Bowen.

Firefighers are battling a blaze between Collinsville and Bowen. Bev Lacey

A BUSHFIRE is currently burning between Collinsville and Bowen.

The fire is located on Peter Delemothe Rd, Bogie, approximately 30km north of Collinsville.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said that the fire was initially reported at 10.45am, and is currently an 'active' fire.

The spokeswoman said that there was five fire crews actively fighting the blaze, which was spread over two locations and was 'jumping' around the area.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said that Peter Delemothe Road had been previously closed to traffic, however as of 1pm was open with motorists warned to take caution.