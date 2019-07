Fire crews are en route to a reported 'gas incident' at Galbraith Park Drive in Cannonvale.

A FIRE crew is at the scene of a 'gas incident' at Galbraith Park Drive in Cannonvale.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency services spokesperson said the call was received at 3.40pm and one crew was at the scene.

"There was a minor gas leak from a gas cylinder, and a local contractor is heading to the scene," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the nearest cross street to the incident was Shute Harbour Rd.