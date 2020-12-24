Menu
Fire crews were called to a shed fire in Riordanvale on Wednesday night. Picture: File
Fire crews battle blaze at Riordanvale shed

Laura Thomas
24th Dec 2020 9:30 AM
Fire crews battled a blaze in a shed Riordanvale on Wednesday night believed to have sparked from a generator.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said three crews were called to the property on Buttermans Rd just after midnight.

Firefighters had the blaze under control by about 12.30am and stayed on scene to ensure surrounding properties were safe.

The spokeswoman said the fire was deemed non-suspicious and was believed to have started from a generator.

Crews left the scene by 2.30am.

Paramedics were also on standby for the duration of the fire but did not treat any patients.

Riordanvale was among the Whitsunday suburbs affected by a mass power outage on Wednesday night that left more than 5600 customers without electricity.

