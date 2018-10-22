Menu
Police were on scene at a Parkhurst fire on Monday morning where a donga and machinery were destroyed.
Police were on scene at a Parkhurst fire on Monday morning where a donga and machinery were destroyed. Frazer Pearce
Crime

Suspicious fire destroys shed, machinery in overnight blaze

Shayla Bulloch
by
22nd Oct 2018 6:49 AM | Updated: 10:28 AM

UPDATE 12.30pm: POLICE confirmed a fire that destroyed a donga and machinery last night was being treated as suspicious.

A QPS spokesman said police were still investigating the cause of the fire but it was deemed a suspicious blaze.

BREAKING: POLICE are investigating a fire which destroyed a shed and machinery in Parkhurst last night.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to an address on Bush Crs around 7.30pm on Sunday night where a "donga" and machinery were involved in a fire.

Crews contained the blaze around 7.50pm before it was completely put out by 8.30pm.

Fire investigators have been requested and Queensland Police Service are looking into the incident.

A QPS spokesman said officers were on scene this morning and have deemed the fire "possibly suspicious".

More to come.

qfes qfes investigation qps suspicious fire tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

