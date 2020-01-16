Fire fundraiser suddenly removed online after hitting $14k

Fine Flower and Ewingar Rural Fire Service volunteers fight to save a beehive when the Long Gully fire tore through Ewingar on 8th October, 2019.

THE remote community of Ewingar feels robbed.

RFS member Nadine Myers set up a Ewingar Fire fundraiser on Facebook last year and as the they hit $14,000, the campaign was taken down and all donated money returned.

Nadine was shocked.

At least $4,000 of the campaign money was from ticket and merchandise sales at the November Ewingar Rising concert featuring Tex Perkins and Matt Walker.

Ewingar is a small community that was hit by fire three times last year.

Two people died in the Long Gully Rd fire.

Everything has burned and all that keeps the community going is their spirit to rebuild.

Having the fundraiser campaign deleted without any notification is "disappointing", Nadine said.

Facebook finally notified Nadine and said that when you set up a Facebook fundraiser you sign up to Stripe who manage the payments.

Stripe require a government issued ID.

Nadine duly sent hers in.

Facebook told her that "the name on the account doesn't match the ID."

With no notification given and no contact for Stripe, Nadine could do little except watch the system cancel the fundraiser and automatically return the money to the donors.

Like the community where she lives, Nadine rose up, refusing to be defeated and set up a new fire fundraiser on the platform chuffed.org

She urged everyone who previously donated to go to the platform and give their donations again.

It's a big ask but Ewingar could easily be forgotten now so many towns have been destroyed by fire in the past two months.

Don't forget Ewingar, re-donate or if you haven't please give a little or a lot, to a group of people who want to re-create their community that has been burnt to the ground.

"The property losses were extensive: around 25 dwellings were completely destroyed along with properties, fodder, some cattle and pets, extensive fencing and essential infrastructure, sheds, tools, machinery and more. Close to 100% of our bushland was burned and much of the wildlife," Nadine said.

Let's show Ewingar community that we care.

Donate at https://chuffed.org/project/ewingar-rising