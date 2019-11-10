FIRE: Gregory River warned to prepare to leave

A fire has forced the closure of the Bruce Highway between Proserpine and Bowen.

A bushfire threatening Gregory River has residence on alert as Queensland Fire and Emergency release a prepare to leave warning.

Queensland Police announced the closure at Gregory River, near Greta Creek, about 11.20am this morning due to a bushfire and smoke haze.

Both directions are closed nearby the United Service Station.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said the first triple-0 call for the fire came in at 1.45pm yesterday.

A QFES warning reads the fire is travelling in a north, north-west direction from the Bruce Highway near Gregory River moving toward Longford Creek

There are currently about 10 fire crews on scene.