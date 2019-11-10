Menu
A fire has forced the closure of the Bruce Highway between Proserpine and Bowen.
FIRE: Gregory River warned to prepare to leave

Shannen McDonald
by
10th Nov 2019 11:57 AM

A bushfire threatening Gregory River has residence on alert as Queensland Fire and Emergency release a prepare to leave warning.

The fire has also forced closure of the Bruce Highway between Proserpine and Bowen.

Queensland Police announced the closure at Gregory River, near Greta Creek, about 11.20am this morning due to a bushfire and smoke haze.

Both directions are closed nearby the United Service Station.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said the first triple-0 call for the fire came in at 1.45pm yesterday.

A QFES warning reads the fire is travelling in a north, north-west direction from the Bruce Highway near Gregory River moving toward Longford Creek

There are currently about 10 fire crews on scene.

