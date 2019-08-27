Menu
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
News

Fire reignites from yesterday

Monique Preston
by
27th Aug 2019 5:48 PM
Two fire trucks have been called to reports of a vegetation fire at Woodwark.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said several tree stumps had reignited from a fire on Monday at the property on Paluma Rd, near the Parkland Drive intersection.

The spokesperson said firefighters were investigating the smoke coming from the stumps, with QFES Airlie Beach arriving at the property at 5.45pm.

Yesterday firefighters attended the property after a vehicle with a boat attached caught on fire.

