Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Fire rips through two-storey home in overnight blaze

by Shayla Bulloch
2nd Feb 2021 7:36 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SUBURBAN home has been damaged after a large fire ripped through both storeys on Monday evening.

Fire crews were called to Tyler St at Heatley about 6.50pm to reports of the large house fire.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the fire started underneath the highset home.

Crews at the scene of a house fire at Heatley. PHOTO: JANE WALL
Crews at the scene of a house fire at Heatley. PHOTO: JANE WALL

The fire was under control about 6.55pm, but the spokeswoman said it had spread to the top level by the time it was fully extinguished about 7.20pm.

Fire crews made the area safe before leaving the scene in the hands of police overnight.

A spokesman from Queensland Police Service said they remained at the house this morning.

Fire investigators were set to arrive at the home today to determine how the fire started.

The police spokesman said it was too early to tell whether the fire was suspicious.

 

 

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Fire rips through two-storey home in overnight blaze

More Stories

fire townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drink-driver to learn fate for crashing into Proserpine unit

        Premium Content Drink-driver to learn fate for crashing into Proserpine unit

        Crime He was way over the legal alcohol limit when he damaged the front of his own home then reversed into a power pole.

        Woman injured after car hits cow in Bowen

        Premium Content Woman injured after car hits cow in Bowen

        News The incident happened at an intersection with the Bruce Highway.

        • 2nd Feb 2021 7:02 AM
        Mackay Whitsundays in the dark over vaccine rollout: Expert

        Premium Content Mackay Whitsundays in the dark over vaccine rollout: Expert

        Health ‘The challenge will be in organising a large-scale immunisation of the population...

        ‘Nonsense’: Gilbert hits back at Keswick Island claims

        Premium Content ‘Nonsense’: Gilbert hits back at Keswick Island claims

        Politics Amanda Camm has accused the State Government of a ‘lack of communication and...