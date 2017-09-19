Fire risk is set to continue

A QFES chopper was called into Jubilee Pocket for water bombing operations a few weeks ago.

LIGHT showers in the Whitsundays today are not expected to continue.

This is the view of Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Lauren Murphy who said their seven-day forecast indicated "sunny and fine conditions" were set to dominate.

However, there is a chance of light showers coming through on Friday.

Ms Murphy said temperatures were expected to reach 30 degrees over the weekend and rise to the 31-31 degree mark early next week.

This follows a number of bush fires which have broken out in the last few weeks in areas such as Mandalay, Jubilee Pocket and Dingo Beach.

Mrs Murphy said the fallout from Cyclone Debbie let to more vegetation growth, which when combined with above average temperatures increased the fire risk.

"There is a low to moderate fire danger rating along the Queensland coast and it is high (risk) inland," she said.

Queensland Rural Fire Service area director Andrew Houley said there were a number of factors which had culminated in an above average fire risk.

"Canopy leaves ripped from trees onto the ground after Cyclone Debbie has lifted the fuel load to two and a half times above what is normal,” he said.

"It is overcast and cloudy today, so it is not a high fire danger today but last week everyday was a high fire day with strong winds from the north and low humidity.”

Mr Houley said there were precautions which could be taken to reduce the risk of more accidental fires from occurring.

"Hot works on dry windy days are risky, if people are cutting steel or welding they should aim to that in the early morning or late afternoon,” he said.

"People need to be responsible for themselves, so get leaves out of gutters, keep yards clean and make sure there is a water source around the house.”