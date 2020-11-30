Fire warning: Blaze burning at Mount Jukes

MOUNT JUKES: Crews are responding to a bushfire burning in inaccessible land. Picture: Heidi Petith

MOUNT JUKES: Crews are responding to a bushfire burning in inaccessible land. Picture: Heidi Petith

FIRE crews are on scene at a bushfire burning on inaccessible land at Mount Jukes.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services personnel are battling the blaze to the south of Gormleys Rd and west of Yakapari Seaforth Rd, after it began about 11.20am.

The fire is posing no threat to property at this time and firefighters are working to contain the blaze.

Smoke may affect nearby residents.

Residents should close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.

