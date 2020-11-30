Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
MOUNT JUKES: Crews are responding to a bushfire burning in inaccessible land. Picture: Heidi Petith
MOUNT JUKES: Crews are responding to a bushfire burning in inaccessible land. Picture: Heidi Petith
News

Fire warning: Blaze burning at Mount Jukes

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
30th Nov 2020 11:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FIRE crews are on scene at a bushfire burning on inaccessible land at Mount Jukes.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services personnel are battling the blaze to the south of Gormleys Rd and west of Yakapari Seaforth Rd, after it began about 11.20am.

The fire is posing no threat to property at this time and firefighters are working to contain the blaze.

Smoke may affect nearby residents.

More stories:

Firefighters bonded through tragedy give spare time to back cause

No holiday at the frontline of a disaster

We’re ‘not paedophiles’: Rural fireys inflamed by new rules

Residents should close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.

Share your story and photos with us: Daily Mercury

bushfires2020 mackay fires mackay qfes mount jukes
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MPs call for budget to uphold slew of election promises

        Premium Content MPs call for budget to uphold slew of election promises

        Politics But is the Palaszczuk Government obligated to deliver them?

        ‘I’ve been cut from rib to pelvis’: Drug driving mum of five

        Premium Content ‘I’ve been cut from rib to pelvis’: Drug driving mum of five

        Crime The 47 year old said she didn’t have long to live and claimed a carer spiked her...

        Eco resort earmarked for iconic Whitsunday island

        Premium Content Eco resort earmarked for iconic Whitsunday island

        Travel The resort would be split into four precincts with camping, glamping and luxury...

        WATCH: Detectives smash Mackay Whitsunday drug syndicate

        Premium Content WATCH: Detectives smash Mackay Whitsunday drug syndicate

        Crime Police raids uncover drugs, weapons, steroids, cash, luxury cars and hydroponic...