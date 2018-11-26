Fire warning issued for Whitsunday region

DANGER: A fire warning has been issued to residents in the Whitsunday region ahead of severe fire danger conditions.

THE Bureau of Meteorology issued a fire warning to Whitsunday residents this morning ahead of severe weather conditions.

As of 6.13am (November 26), the BoM said a hot, dry air mass will combine with fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds to produce severe fire dangers.

Weather forecasts have predicted a maximum temperature of 44 degrees for Proserpine, 37 degrees for Bowen and 36 degrees for Airlie Beach.

The Rural Fire Service Queensland said residents should:

- Action a Bushfire Survival Plan now.

- Monitor the fire and weather situation through your local radio station, www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au and http://www.bom.gov.au/.

- Call 000 (Triple Zero) in an emergency.

The dramatic rise in temperature has also prompted a call from RSPCA Queensland urging animal owners to take precautions.

A warning, issued this morning (November 26) said more than 200 reports of heat stress in cars and backyards have been reported through the RSPCA QLD call centre since the beginning of the month.

RSPCA QLD spokesman Michael Beatty said figures since the start of the year are even more alarming.

"We've had 1, 126 reports of animals being left in hot cars and 2,026 of animals being left with no shelter or shade,” he said.

"If it's thirty degrees outside, the temperature inside a car can potentially rise to well over 40 degrees in less than five minutes.

"We tested a light coloured sedan and the temperature rose to 57 degrees in twelve minutes. Any animal left inside would have been dead.”

Dogs left in backyards can also be in danger.

"A dog can survive for days without food, but in these temperatures, if they don't have shade or can't reach water they'll die,” Mr Beatty said.

"A rope or a chain can easily become entangled in furniture or plants and that can be fatal. It's far better to make the yard or courtyard secure and then it won't be necessary to tether the dog in the first place.

"We would also recommend that there are at least two to three containers of water in case one gets knocked over.”

If you see an animal in distress, contact the RSPCA's 24-hour Animal Emergency Hotline 1300 ANIMAL (1300 264 625).

For information on preparing for bushfires go to www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.

The BOM said further warnings will be issued if necessary.