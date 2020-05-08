Menu
Police say a fire which destroyed a house on Thursday Island was likely deliberately lit. Picture: QPS
Crime

Fire which gutted house on remote island ‘deliberately lit’

by Grace Mason
8th May 2020 12:42 PM
A FIRE which ripped through and destroyed an abandoned two storey house on Thursday Island was likely deliberately lit, police say.

Emergency services were called to the Nazeer St property about midnight on Wednesday to find it well alight and despite firefighters being able to bring it under control the property was gutted.

Thursday Island police Det Sgt Anthony Moynihan said the house had been unoccupied for years, so the fire was highly suspicious.

He said it was a known haunt for local children.

"It could have been very dangerous if anyone had become trapped inside," he said.

Police have asked for anyone with information to come forward.

Originally published as Fire which gutted house on remote island 'deliberately lit'

