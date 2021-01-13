Firearm involved in frightening carjacking

A frightening carjacking has transpired in Townsville this morning, with the offender possessing a firearm before fleeing in man's car.

A spokesman for the Queensland Police Service said the incident occurred around 4.15am at the Night Owl on Hugh St, Currajong.

The spokesman said a man was sitting in his vehicle when a motorbike came up beside him.

It's believed a person on the motorbike had a firearm sitting in their lap and requested the keys to the man's a car, a 2005 green Ford Falcon sedan.

The driver of the Falcon handed over the keys and exited the vehicle.

It's believed a third car, a Toyota LandCruiser, then arrived at the scene before all three vehicles fled together along Hugh St.

Police investigations are ongoing.

If you have any information contact Policelink on 131 444.

