Menu
Login
A crime scene is set up at the scene of a house fire at Carrara. Photo: Brianna Morris-Grant
A crime scene is set up at the scene of a house fire at Carrara. Photo: Brianna Morris-Grant
News

Suspicious fire: ‘I heard explosions’

by Brianna Morris-Grant
13th Jul 2018 3:55 PM

A NEIGHBOUR to a house fire this afternoon on the Gold Coast has said he heard small explosions before the house went up in flames.

Firefighters are continuing to battle the fierce house fire on Paul St Carrara.

Four crews are battling the blaze after the fire broke out just before 1pm.

A crime scene is set up at the scene of a house fire at Carrara. Photo: Brianna Morris-Grant
A crime scene is set up at the scene of a house fire at Carrara. Photo: Brianna Morris-Grant

No occupants are inside the house but it is 'well involved' and police reported smoke billowing from the single storey residence.

The blaze was brought under control by 1.30pm.

Smoke billows from a Carrara house well involved in flames. Photo: Supplied
Smoke billows from a Carrara house well involved in flames. Photo: Supplied

Police have established a crime scene at a house fire in Carrara as neighbours report hearing a series of explosions as the blaze began.

Nearby resident Aaron Mullholland said he came outside to find the house well alight after several small 'explosions' and a chemical burning smell.

The house had been gutted by fire. Photo: Brianna Morris-Grant
The house had been gutted by fire. Photo: Brianna Morris-Grant

"Some new people have moved in, and they seem to use the area like a mechanic's workshop," he said.

"They're always doing up cars and bikes, and it went up quick obviously with the mechanic chemicals, fuel oils and things like that.

"That's what it smelt like, burning chemicals, burning oil."

The owners of the destroyed house arrived on scene later and spoke with police.

Though a second man confirmed he lived in the house, he refused to comment on the blaze.

Police investigations to determine a cause are continuing.

editors picks gold coast house fire

Top Stories

    Spaniards hit the deck around Dolphin Point and Nara Inlet

    Spaniards hit the deck around Dolphin Point and Nara Inlet

    News THE islands have been firing with Spanish mackerel being caught in huge numbers over the last week. Reports from Double Cone Island have been excellent.

    Virgin announces three new Whitsunday flights

    Virgin announces three new Whitsunday flights

    News Virgin announces three new Whitsunday flights.

    'Nah it's just a goat' but island caller did the right thing

    'Nah it's just a goat' but island caller did the right thing

    News 'Nah it's just a goat' but could have been an emergency.

    Inspirational recovery for Proserpine BMX rider

    Inspirational recovery for Proserpine BMX rider

    News Anthony Pendlebury's uplifting comeback to BMX

    Local Partners