Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A two-structure is burning in Inglewood.
A two-structure is burning in Inglewood.
News

Firefighters called to double-storey structure fire

Michael Nolan
27th Jan 2021 8:44 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are working to contain a structure fire at the corner of Chilcott St and Albert Ln, in Inglewood.

The fire started shortly after 8.15am.

A QFES spokeswoman said the crews arrived to find smoke and flames billowing from the structure's rood.

They have entered the structure to suppress the fire.

Residents are advised to avoid the area.

Originally published as Firefighters called to double-storey structure fire

Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        10 interesting items on agenda for first council meeting

        Premium Content 10 interesting items on agenda for first council meeting

        Council News WHITSUNDAYS: An Anzac memorial at Hydeaway Bay, project funding switch in Collinsville, councillor wages and more to be discussed.

        SES couple side-by-side in emergencies and on awards podium

        Premium Content SES couple side-by-side in emergencies and on awards podium

        Local Faces They’ve spent almost 30 years helping the Whitsundays in times of strife and now...

        Bespoke wedding venue to learn fate at council meeting

        Premium Content Bespoke wedding venue to learn fate at council meeting

        Council News Developers of a new function centre at Midge Point will today learn if it will go...

        FULL LIST: Whitsunday Australia Day award winners unveiled

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Whitsunday Australia Day award winners unveiled

        Community High achievers from around the region have been recognised at ceremonies in...