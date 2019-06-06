Menu
Fire crews attended the scene of a car fire at Flagstaff Hill on Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters called to Flagstaff Hill incident

by Jordan Gilliland
6th Jun 2019 5:00 PM
FIREFIGHTERS attended a car engulfed by flames at Flagstaff Hill this afternoon.

The incident was called in about 4.45pm, with local Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews on the scene within minutes.

The car, a 2003 SAAB sedan with Victorian registration, was carrying five passengers, who all escaped the vehicle without injury.

The car was well ablaze when the fire fighters arrived on the scene at Flagstaff Hill.
It is understood an electric fault was responsible for sparking the car fire.

In addition to the fire truck, two police cars also attended the scene.

