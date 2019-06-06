Firefighters called to Flagstaff Hill incident

Fire crews attended the scene of a car fire at Flagstaff Hill on Thursday afternoon.

FIREFIGHTERS attended a car engulfed by flames at Flagstaff Hill this afternoon.

The incident was called in about 4.45pm, with local Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews on the scene within minutes.

The car, a 2003 SAAB sedan with Victorian registration, was carrying five passengers, who all escaped the vehicle without injury.

It is understood an electric fault was responsible for sparking the car fire.

In addition to the fire truck, two police cars also attended the scene.