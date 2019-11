Firefighters are on scene at a fire at Goorganga Creek.

Firefighters are on scene at a fire at Goorganga Creek. Alistair Brightman

FIRE breaks put in by firefighters has helped control a vegetation fire at Goorganga Creek.

Kelsey Creek Rural Fire Service has two crews on scene at the fire near the Emmerson Rd and Silver Creek Rd intersections.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said the brigade was called to the fire west if Whitsunday Coast Airport at 9.45am.

They put in fire breaks around the fire and it is now under control, the spokeswoman said.