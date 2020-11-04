Menu
Firefighters are dampening down hotspots after a fire broke out in Airlie Beach on Monday. Photo: Elyse Wurm
Firefighters remain on scene at Airlie Beach fire

Elyse Wurm
4th Nov 2020 2:00 PM
TWO crews remain on scene at a vegetation fire in Airlie Beach that broke out earlier this week.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the fire remained contained but crews were patrolling and dampening down hot spots.

The fire broke out about noon on Monday near Mount Whitsunday Drive and Hermitage Drive in Airlie Beach.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has warned smoke is expected to impact the surrounding area for several days, so residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed.

Whitsunday Times

