Firefighters respond to flare up at Cannonvale home

Paramedics, police and firefighters were all called to the fire at a two-storey house in Wills Ct. Photo: Elyse Wurm

Paramedics, police and firefighters were all called to the fire at a two-storey house in Wills Ct. Photo: Elyse Wurm

UPDATE 7PM: A FIRE crew is heading back to the scene of a house fire that broke out earlier today after it flared back up.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said one crew was on its way to Wills Crt, where a two-storey house caught fire about 2.20pm.

There was a bit of smoke but no flames, so the crew would work to dampen the site down, she said.

It’s believed crews are working to pull apart a wall to gain access.

Paramedics, police and firefighters were all called to the scene of the “fully involved” house fire in Cannonvale earlier today.

Crews had the fire under control by 3pm and it is believed no one was at house at the time of the blaze.

EARLIER: Emergency services rushed to a “fully involved” house fire in Cannonvale this afternoon.

Paramedics, police and firefighters were all called to the fire at a two-storey house in Wills Crt at 2.20pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said four crews battled the “fully involved” blaze.

Fire crews are still on scene dampening hot spots. Picture: Elyse Wurm

She said crews had the fire under control by 3pm and were dampening down hot spots in the roof.

It is believed no one was in the house when the fire broke out.

A fire investigator has been contacted to determine the cause of the blaze.