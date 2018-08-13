Firefighters return to Ballandean bushfire, flames continue

TIMELY REMINDER: Bushfires throughout the region over the weekend come as a warning of the dangerous conditions.

8:30 AM: FIREFIGHTERS are back on the scene of a bushfire in Ballandean this morning, but the blaze is behind containment lines.

One urban fire truck and about five rural crews returned to the fire near Lynams Rd at 6:20am today and are currently doing a final mop-up of the area.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said flames were still present but the fire was under control and did not pose a threat to people or property.

Firefighters from around the Stanthorpe and Ballandean region were on scene until 11pm last night, trying to contain a dangerous fire that broke out yesterday afternoon.

Some residents were initially told to relocate from their homes, but the fire was later downgraded to advice level.

More updates to come.

Multiple fires across region

In the South Eastern Region alone, there were 67 vegetation fires and exposures over the weekend with a total of 14 in the South Western Region.

"Of the 100 of appliances and support vehicles activated throughout the state over the weekend, almost 60 were assigned to bushfires yesterday for the South Eastern Region," Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford said.

"One firefighter suffered from heat stress at Fernvale and one firefighter suffered minor burns at Linville.

"Six WATCH and ACT messages were issued by QFES at Tallengala, Mutdapilly and Ballandean, and air support was utilised for observation, mapping and water bombing."

Mr Crawford said the combination of prolonged dry conditions and high fuel loads meant the state was at risk of a long, active bushfire season.

"It's very dry out there and we need the public to be vigilant, ready to act and monitor the situation," Mr Crawford said.