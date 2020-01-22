Fireys investigate what sparked house inferno

UPDATE 6.30am: THE cause of a massive blaze that engulfed a house in Hampden last night is being investigated.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said fire investigators would attend the property this morning to investigate what may have sparked the fire.

The house was undergoing renovations and is now in ruins.

EARLIER: A house undergoing renovation has been left in ruins after a fire broke out on a rural property north of Mackay on Wednesday night.

Mt Blackwood Rural Fire Service second officer Chris Perna was among the first crew to arrive at the Wallins Rd property at Hampden, and described the confronting scene.

"We found the fire was well and truly alight," he said.

"It (the house) was fully ablaze; the house was fully on fire."

With no underground or reticulated water supply, and only 1300L on the yellow trucks, Mr Perna said the first concern for RFS crews was preventing the spread of the fire to nearby vehicles.

"We were focused on making sure the grass didn't light up," he said.

Firefighters dampen down what remains of a house after a fire tore through it at Hampden, north of Mackay, on Wednesday night. Tara Miko

"We went about making sure the other car didn't catch alight; it was approximately 2m from the house."

Water was pumped from a dam on a neighbouring property to help extinguish the fire.

Queensland Fire and Rescue crews arrived on scene soon after the initial RFS response, and went into action extinguishing the blaze.

Mr Perna said the homeowners had self-evacuated and switched off the power supply before firefighters arrived on scene.

It is understood the home was undergoing renovations.

The cause of the fire was yet to be determined.

QAS on scene at a house fire at Wallins Road #Hampden, nil reports of patients requiring assistance, standing by for QFES. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) January 22, 2020

9.15PM: Five fire crews remain at a Hampden property where a home was destroyed this evening.

Firefighters are in action containing the blaze in the house on the rural property.

It is one of two homes on the property.

A fire at Hampden is well alight.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews in breathing apparatus are entering the burnt-out structure.

A brick home on the property beside the structure appears undamaged after firefighters protected the fire from spreading.

A grassfire which broke out as a result of the blaze was quickly contained.

Two Ergon Energy crews are at the property.

House alight in Hampden, near Mackay.

UPDATE 8.50PM: Seven fire crews, as well as police and Queensland Ambulance, have arrived on scene.

Firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze and also protect nearby vehicles and grassland.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said no injuries had been reported.

Fireys work to put out a blaze that destroyed a house at Hampden. Tara Miko

It is understood no one was inside the house when the fire started.

Power has been isolated to building, described as being made of brick and timber with an iron roof, a QFES spokeswoman said.

Firefighters rush to blaze at Hampden property:

A staff member from the nearby Kuttabul Hotel said she smelt "plastic burning" earlier this evening, but said there were no other indications of such a large fire close by.

Fireys work to put out a blaze that destroyed a house at Hampden. Tara Miko

EARLIER 8.10PM: FIREFIGHTING crews have been called to a house fire in Hampden tonight.

One crew arrived at the scene on Wallins Road, Hampden, north of Mackay, just after 8pm.

Early reports suggested that the house was "well alight, completely burnt" upon arrival.

Firefighters onsite for a fire in Hampden.

Another five crews were also en route to the scene.

Firefighters were maintaining the blaze to prevent it from spreading to nearby bushland.