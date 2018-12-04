Menu
Login
SCARY SNAP: Karara rural fire fighter Ian Clark snapped this photo while fighting the threatening blaze that caused concern for residents on Sunday.
SCARY SNAP: Karara rural fire fighter Ian Clark snapped this photo while fighting the threatening blaze that caused concern for residents on Sunday. Ian Clark
News

Firefighters winning exhausting battle against bushfires

4th Dec 2018 10:50 AM

FIRE crews are continuing to monitor a number of bushfires to the north and west of Toowoomba.

Queensland fire and Emergency Services have established and held containment lines around a bushfire near South Rd and Myra Rd at Tara, south of Chinchilla.

The fire broke out on Monday and, while it has posed no threat to property, residents in the area are urged to be mindful of smoke and haze.

To Toowoomba's north at Mount Luke, fire crews have contained a bushfire near Aberdein Rd which broke out on Monday.

Residents were last night told to keep up to date with the fire and review bushfire plans due to the risk the bushfire could have posed.

However, QFES this morning revised the warning after firefighters contained it to the area along with HQ Plantations crews.

"The fire is contained, however smoke is still impacting the surrounding area," QFES advised.

Meanwhile firefighters are continuing to monitor a bushfire at Karara which broke out at the weekend and initially threatened some properties and forced the town's public private school to close on Monday.

More Stories

bushfires chinchilla karara queensland fire and emergency services tara toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Bloomsbury bands together to help with fires

    Bloomsbury bands together to help with fires

    News Bloomsbury women co-ordinating efforts to help firefighters and farmers.

    Christensen speaks about fires in parliament

    Christensen speaks about fires in parliament

    News Dawson MP speaks about fires in parliament

    Police appeal for witnesses after alleged assault

    Police appeal for witnesses after alleged assault

    News Police appeal for witnesses after alleged assault.

    More than three times legal limit

    More than three times legal limit

    News A woman blew more than three times the legal limit

    Local Partners