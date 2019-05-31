Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Donkey rescued from septic tank
Donkey rescued from septic tank
News

Donkey pulled from septic by firefighters

by Sophie Chirgwin
31st May 2019 8:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MINIATURE donkey was rescued during a two hour mission by firefighters after becoming stuck in a septic tank north of Brisbane last night.

The donkey, believed to be 5-years-old, has stunned firefighters on how it managed to become entrapped in the tank.

3.jpeg
3.jpeg

 

Firefighters received the call at around 6:10pm and headed straight to the address on Beaujolais Ct and Homestead Rd at Morayfield.

Four fire crews worked tirelessly on scene to rescue the animal, using a tripod and rope to winch the donkey to safety - a mission that took roughly two hours to complete.

 

2.jpeg
2.jpeg

 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service media spokesman said firefighters had to cut grass and shrubs around the septic tank for easier access to the animal.

By about 8:10pm the donkey had been winched to safety.

Firefighters left the scene while the animal was being washed clean by its owners, and fed a carrot.

Success. Time for a carrot.
Success. Time for a carrot.
Four fire crews worked tirelessly on scene to rescue the animal.
Four fire crews worked tirelessly on scene to rescue the animal.
Fire crews used a tripod and rope to winch the donkey to safety.
Fire crews used a tripod and rope to winch the donkey to safety.

More Stories

Show More
donkey editors picks rescue septic tank

Top Stories

    Riders with a great cause

    premium_icon Riders with a great cause

    News 'There were some hills where I thought I could quite happily throw my bike away but then I thought about cancer patients and what they have to go through.'

    • 31st May 2019 11:00 AM
    Look out for these planes in the skies today

    Look out for these planes in the skies today

    News You will hear them in action.

    Father of three airlifted to Townsville

    premium_icon Father of three airlifted to Townsville

    Crime A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.

    "Neighbours heard her scream for help"

    premium_icon "Neighbours heard her scream for help"

    Crime A Proserpine man has faced court for assault on partner.