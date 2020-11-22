WARNING: Residents told to keep watch as Bowen bushfire intensifies

Queensland Rural Fire Service crews are working to contain a blaze at Bowen.

UPDATE, 2.15PM: RESIDENTS are being advised to stay informed and prepare to enact their Bushfire Survival Plan as a large grass fire intensifies south of Bowen.

A warning issued from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services states the bushfire is moving in a northerly direction from the intersection of Adelaide Point Road and the Bruce Highway towards Fairway Drive in the Whitsundays Shores Estate.

Seven crews remain on scene and another three are on their way.

The QFES warning said no properties were under threat as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

Smoke will reduce visibility and air quality and affect people in the nearby area.

The QFES has advised people who believe their property may be under threat to immediately phone triple-0.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

• Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

• If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

• If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

• Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

• If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

• Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

• Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

• Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

• Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

• Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

• Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

EARLIER, 1.30PM: SEVEN firefighting crews are currently at the scene of a large grass fire in the Whitsundays.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said crews were called to the blaze at the intersection of Adelaide Point Rd and the Bruce Highway at Bowen about 12.10pm.

The spokesman said both urban and rural units are now on scene.

A warning statement issued by QFES said the fire was not currently posing a threat to property.

"Firefighters are working to contain the blaze and are conducting backburning operations in the area," the warning said.

"Residents of Whitsunday Shores Estate and surrounding areas may be affected by smoke. "Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

"Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions."

The QFES advised residents who are concerned about their property being under threat to phone triple-0 immediately.