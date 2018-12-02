Fireworks, air rifle and knives seized

A PRESTON man found with an air rifle, two knives, fireworks, drug pipes, clip seal bags and scales has been fined $1500.

Paul Anthony Duffy, 49, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to two counts of unlawful possession of category A, B or M weapons, authority required to possess explosives, possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence and possession of pipes.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court police from the Organised Crime Gang Squad searched a Preston villa at 10.10am on November 6.

They found an air rifle, as well as two spring-loaded knives in the house, Mr Beamish said.

The court was told a box of fireworks was found in the house, and another two boxes in the car outside. Duffy told police he did not know it was an offence to possess fireworks, Mr Beamish said

Clip-seal bags were also found in a stubby cooler on a desk, which Duffy told police had contained the drug ice, Mr Beamish said. He said scales were also found, which Duffy told police he used to weigh the drugs he takes. The court heard a quantity of pipes were also recovered which Duffy told police he repaired for other people for a fee. Duffy's solicitor Rosemary Varley said her client had found the air rifle at a dump and used it as an ornamental piece.

"It was a foolish decision on his part,” she said.

Ms Varley said Duffy bought one of the knives at a local shop and the other was a gift from a friend who lives in Canada.

She also told the court Duffy had a serious truck accident in January 2017 and used drugs to self-medicate.