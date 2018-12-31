Fireworks are foe to our fury friends

RSPCA Qld said it's important to make sure your pets are safe and secure if you're in the vicinity of fireworks.

AS 2018 draws to a close, and the beginning of 2019 is marked with fireworks accross the state, it's important to make sure our four-legged friends are safe and secure when the clock strikes midnight.

It's well known, that although fireworks are often a magnificent display for people, they can be extremely distressing for animals, and RSPCA Qld reminded pet owners, to ensure their pets are protected during New Year's Eve celebrations.

RSPCA Qld spokesperson Michael Beatty said it's likely that scores of animals will ends up at shelters, or council pounds, as animals often experience extreme terror at the noise and end up escaping, sometimes being found kilometres from their homes.

"The sad part is that it's easily preventable; Despite the warnings many people still don't seem to understand the devastating effect fireworks can have on some animals. Often, they will panic and end up on the road where of course they run the risk of being hit by cars.”

RSPCA Qld advises all pet owners to make sure their pets are in a secure environment, that they are comfortable and familiar with, and inside where possible.

If animals can't be kept indoors, the RSPCA Qld suggests somewhere enclosed, like a garage.

Mr Beatty said it's paramount that pets have up to date identification on them.

"It's very hard to reunite pets with their owners if they don't have identification that includes the owners' telephone numbers. Ideally, they should also be micro-chipped.”

Mr Beatty said it's not just cats and dogs, and that horses are also subject to being spooked by fireworks.

"We also recommend that horses should be securely stabled or removed to a location away from the fireworks,” he said.