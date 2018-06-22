Fireworks at show tonight

WITH the first day of Show Whitsunday in full swing, residents are reminded to ensure pets are tied up or locked away before the fireworks scheduled for tonight.

Whitsunday Regional Council put the call out across social media to prevent pets from jumping fences or running away as fireworks can be very distressing for animals.

Kicking off around 8pm, the Wilmar Fireworks Presentation is just part of the entertainment still to come tonight.

Show Whitsunday this afternoon Peter Carruthers

From 5pm, the Proserpine Citizens Band will serenade patrons followed by a 5.45pm performance from Adore Dance and interview with guest Stud Cattle judge Grame Hopf at 6.15pm.

Mr Hopf has been involved with cattle and poultry for most of his life. He has bred and exhibited over 50 Royal Show Champion Cattle.

Mr Hopf bred and exported the first Stud Angus to be accepted back into the herd books in Scotland and aside from judging the Stud Cattle today, he will also be involved in a school for youngsters tomorrow morning.

Don't miss El Jay Freestyle Entertainment at 7.15pm tonight for his second performance of the day doing gravity defying motorbike stunts to amaze punters.

Although the bar closes at 11pm, those intending on taking the bus to Airlie Beach, keep in mind the last bus will leave Proserpine Showgrounds at 10.45pm.