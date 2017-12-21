Fireworks to light up Airlie for new year

THE Reef Festival committee will again host another dazzling display of fireworks at the Airlie Beach Foreshore on Sunday December 31, thanks to the support of local businesses and major sponsors.

Major sponsors of the event this year are the Whitsunday Regional Council who donated $5000, Whitsunday Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Whitsundays.

Local businesses who donated more than $500 to the event are named as sponsors and include at Hotel Group, Coral Sea Resort, Adelyn Retail, Cruise Whitsundays, Ocean Rafting, The Anchor Bar, Ray White and Whitsunday Catamarans.

An earlier family fireworks display will take place at 9pm followed by a later midnight show.

Reef Festival volunteers will be selling flashing merchandise to raise funds for The Reef Festival and next year's show.

The Reef Festival committee work tirelessly to host events within the region that are designed to provide entertainment for locals and attract tourists to the region.

Reef Festival Committee Chairperson Margie Murphy said the event will be a positive end to what was a challenging year for the region.

"The more money we raise the better the event will be” she said.

Smaller donations are still being accepted by the committee to ensure the show is one to remember and a spectacular welcoming in of 2018.

To donate and for more information about how you can get involved, contact Margie on 0418155542.

More New Year's Eve events in Airlie Beach can be found in the CHILL section of this week's paper on pages 53,55,56 and 57.