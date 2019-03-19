Meet the new firefighting boss at Bowen station

Chris Neden is the new station officer at Bowen Fire Station.

TREES and burning windows aren't the only places Bowen firefighter Chris Neden is climbing to.

It turns out he's climbing up the ranks as well.

The 39-year-old has been named as the new station officer at the Bowen Fire Station less than 18 months after becoming a senior firefighter.

The promotion came as a surprise for Mr Neden who stepped into the role following the retirement of former station officer Robbie Luscott.

The former cop turned firey will now manage the station's day-to-day operations and incident call-outs.

"His retirement probably came as a bit of a surprise and I thought if I don't apply now I might not get another chance," he said.

Station officer Neden will now undertake three years of study as a requirement of the role to make his rank complete.

But he said ongoing training with the help of his colleges will allow him to achieve what he needs to achieve.

"Like any new job there will always be challenges that arise," he said.

"I've got a good relationship with all the boys here, I've been here eight years, and we get along really well." Station officer Neden worked as a police officer in Ingham before joining the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service.

After completing his training at the Queensland Fire and Rescue Academy, the father of two got his first official posting in Bowen where he's remained ever since.

He said after six years in the police force he was ready for a change.

"I wanted something different and to serve the community in a different way," he said.

"Whether its house fires, or rescuing people or dogs, the variety of the job is good."

After achieving his major goal, he said going forward he just wants to complete his studies and continue working in Bowen.

"We love it here, we've bought a house and embraced the community, and it's a good little town," he said.