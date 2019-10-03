Firey hangs up helmet for the final time

Ron McCall has retired from Proserpine QFES after 15 years in the brigade.

PROSERPINE firefighter Ron McCall hung up his fire helmet for the last time earlier this week after 15 years in the town's brigade.

At 65 years of age, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services rules now deem him too old to be in the service, forcing him to retire.

Mr McCall won't be taking a break from helping people though. He has already signed up as a State Emergency Service volunteer.

"There's no age limit in SES,” he said.

"(With the brigade) some people wouldn't be able to keep going. But I'm still fit enough.”

Add his new SES role to his volunteer work at Whitsunday Volunteer Marine Rescue and it's clear Mr McCall's 'free time' will no doubt be quite busy.

Mr McCall joined the Proserpine Fire Brigade almost 16 years ago.

He had tried to join two years earlier but was unsuccessful as there were six people vying for three spots.

"Two years later I replaced one of those (successful) applicants,” he said.

Mr McCall joined the brigade as an auxiliary firefighter because he wanted to help people.

However, he said sometimes it was "not a nice job” - especially when it came to car accidents.

"I've seen plenty of horrific accidents,” he said.

"I've been to a couple of incidents where five people were killed in one accident.”

When he first joined the brigade, Mr McCall said the crew would be called out to 120 or 130 jobs each year, the majority those to road accidents.

Nowadays the number of call-outs has crept up to nearly 200 jobs each year and he said most were due to alarms going off, or to attend grass fires.

Mr McCall recalled one year when the brigade averaged a call-out every couple of days for two months for grass fires.

Among them was a fire he said was the biggest he had attended.

The blaze started next two the Bruce Highway and covered thousands of hectares between Thomsetts Rd, south of Lethebrook, to Caping and Andromache.

"It was a really bad one,” he said.

Mr McCall works as a boiler operator at the Proserpine sugar mill, and said he had spent plenty of time outside crushing season on call-outs.

In fact, he has been the brigade member who has attended the most call-outs for three years - including last year when he went to 137 of the brigade's 180 calls.

Mr McCall has also been kept busy over the years educating youngsters at schools and kindergartens about fire and fire safety.

Mr McCall said the fire education sessions were one of the things he would miss most.

"The kids are always so eager and excited,” he said.

He also enjoyed the camaraderie with others in the brigade.

"The rest of the crew all band together,” he said.

"We've got a big variety of age groups now.

"I enjoyed the job. I'll miss it.”

As a lieutenant, Mr McCall was one of the higher-ranking members of the brigade.

His absence now, will no doubt be missed.

Combined with the resignation of one of the brigade's other lieutenants, John Forse, earlier in the year after more than 30 years in the brigade, Proserpine has been focusing on training three younger members up to lieutenant level this year.