Fireys from the region lending a hand down south

Rural Fire Service Officers Aaron Regan from Conway, Tim Murphy from Cannon Valley, Shane Hopton, Darren Hinton from Cannon Valley, Liam Mulvaney and Luke Stevens flew to Nowra on Wednesday. Picture: Tony Martin

TWO volunteer firefighters from Cannon Valley and one from Conway have travelled to Nowra to assist in fighting bushfires that have ravaged the south coast.

First officer Tim Murphy and second officer Darren Hinton from Cannon Valley Rural Fire Service and Aaron Regan from Conway were deployed to the Shoalhaven region on Wednesday.

The three volunteers were part of an 18-member Central Queensland strike team flying into New South Wales and joined other firefighters from Mackay, Gladstone, Rockhampton and Barcaldine.

Secretary of the Cannon Valley RFS Kate Taylor said that the deployment would be part of a series of trips for volunteer firefighters from the region.

“They’ve gone down with the Mackay staff to learn the ropes and they’re coming back next Tuesday and then they will be taking other volunteers down with them,” she said.

“They will be requesting other firefighters to go down, when and where we don’t know.”

Margie Murphy said that her husband Tim was “a little bit nervous” but appreciated the support they had received.

“Tim and Darren were overwhelmed by the welcome because there was about 50 odd of them in their uniforms on the plane and at the airport people were clapping and shaking their hands,” she said.

This was the first time that Mr Murphy had been deployed to assist in another area, but Mrs Murphy said it was great to see volunteers from the region coming together to help other vulnerable communities.

“The whole family is proud of him and it’s good to bring everyone together to help the country and being part of a national response is good for the region,” she said.