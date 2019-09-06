Fireys issue summer fire warning to Whitsunday residents

Firefighters at the Bowen Fire Station say that they are ready for the worst coming into the bushfire season and are calling on Whitsunday residents to mitigate hazards.

RESIDENTS in the Whitsundays are being warned to prepare for the upcoming bushfire season as a cold and dry winter causes concern for the region.

With high temperatures and dry and windy conditions across much of south-east Queensland causing Fire Danger Ratings of Severe and Extreme to be issued, residents in the Whitsundays are being reminded to prepare themselves before it's too late.

Currently, the Central Coast and Whitsundays Fire Danger Rating sit at very high.

Steve Bigham, Station Officer at Bowen Fire Station said that the regions Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES) personnel were on high alert going into the summer months.

"As we come into September everything is really starting to heat up, so people need to be erring on the said of caution," Mr Bigham said.

"Residents need to be prepared for the worst, which is why our bushfire alert has been upgraded."

Mr Bigham said that QFES will attack a fire as heavily possible when they're called to fight, but ultimately it came down to local residents to help mitigate fire hazards.

Easily accessible hoses and sprinklers, clearing away debris, maintaining lawns and gardens and avoiding the use of outdoor machinery near vegetation during heightened fire conditions were ways he said residents could help reduce fire hazards.

"Don't be complacent, if people see the start of a fire they need to call triple-zero straight away," he said.

"Things like throwing cigarette butts out of windows is something people should definitely not do."

A hazard reduction burn in Rose Bay earlier this week was deemed successful Jordan Gilliland

Mr Bigham said that recent hazard reduction burns, such as one undertaken in Rose Bay in Bowen earlier this week, had been very effective in minimising risk.

"That was a successful reduction burn that saw around ten years of fallen debris and ground matter eliminated," he said.

"Over the next few years, you will see a lot more hazard reduction burns in urban areas occur as we at QFES work closely with Whitsunday Regional Council and Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy to reduce the risk."

QFES Acting Commissioner, Mike Wassing, urged residents to be alert and avoid starting any fires.

"One stray spark is all it takes to start a bushfire," he said.

"Residents should report any fires immediately to Triple-Zero and monitor bushfire warnings issued in their area.

"If a warning is issued, residents should follow the advice of QFES and other authorities."