WARNING: Brace for dangerous fire conditions this weekend

File photo: Firefighters are bracing for dangerous conditions forecast for the weekend.

QUEENSLANDERS are being urged to be bushfire ready amid heightened fire conditions today and across the weekend.

Firefighters are bracing for dangerous conditions with very high fire danger ratings expected to impact much of the state.

A weather system pushing through southwest Queensland is expected to deliver strong winds today, combining with warm temperatures and already dry conditions.

The system is then expected to affect southeast and central Queensland on Saturday before progressing further north on Sunday.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services commissioner Katarina Carroll said the forecast had firefighters on high alert.

"Our firefighters are well prepared to tackle this weekend's forecast conditions and are ready to respond if needed," Ms Carroll said.

"However, we still ask that the community be on high alert during this time.

"The smallest spark from power tools or machinery has the potential to start a fire in these conditions and residents should ensure they clear any flammable debris from around their home.

"It is also vital motorists do not throw cigarette butts from vehicles, which could put lives at risk."

Ms Carroll said firefighters had responded to more than 1000 fires since August 15 right across the state, demonstrating that fires can start anywhere.

"I urge people to keep up-to-date on bushfire conditions in their local area by visiting the Rural Fire Service website," she said.

"It is important residents are prepared for a bushfire, know what they will do if they have to leave their home and have a plan that details where they will go.

"Residents should remain informed by tuning into warnings via social media and their local radio stations. Of course, if property is ever under threat, call 000 immediately."

Keep up to date on bushfire conditions and restrictions via the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Facebook and Twitter as well as ruralfire.qld.gov.au.

Are you ready for bushfires? See getready.qld.gov.au for more information.