Fireys open their doors to help region prepare at open day

Fire stations in Airlie Beach and Proserpine will throw open their doors for an open day on Sunday.

Fire stations in Airlie Beach and Proserpine will throw open their doors for an open day on Sunday. Alistair Brightman

THE region's fire stations will throw open their doors on Saturday to help people to prepare their homes for the bushfire season.

Airlie Beach and Proserpine Fire and Rescue stations will take part in the state-wide day to help community members organise their bushfire survival plans.

Airlie Beach station officer Rees May said the day provided a chance for residents to visit their closest fire station and learn more about how to properly prepare their homes for bushfires, while also hearing safety tips and learning about permits needed for burning off.

Information will also be available on fire home safety, including the importance of smoke alarms and having an evacuation plan at the open day to be help between 10am and noon.

"Firefighters will be happy to have a chat," Mr May said.

"Conditions are drying out and we want people to take precautions.

"We want to ensure areas around homes are cleaned up, and houses are numbered clearly."

Mr May said the fire season in the Whitsundays and Mackay region was looking like it would be similar to last year's.

"There is the potential for fire conditions to deteriorate," he said.

"We want to push people in fire-prone areas to be prepared."

During the open day, people will also be able to get a glimpse inside the fire station and fire trucks.

"We want people of all ages to come and enjoy themselves," Mr May said.

The Airlie Beach Fire and Rescue station is at 259 Shute Harbour Rd in Jubilee Pocket, while the Proserpine one is located at 91 Hinschen St, Proserpine.