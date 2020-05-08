Fireys respond to ‘smouldering solar panel’ at PCYC

A FIREFIGHTING crew have been called to the Whitsunday PCYC after solar panels were found to be “smouldering”.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said a single crew had been called to the Whitsunday PCYC at Jubilee Pocket, on Shute Harbour Rd, with initial reports of a “house on fire”.

She said when crews arrived about 11.52am they found the small fire to be isolated to the solar panels on the roof of the building.

At 11.56am, a switchboard was still smouldering but the spokeswoman said the fire appeared to be under control and was reported to be very minor.