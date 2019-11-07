Menu
BE ALERT: Firefighters are warning residents in Bowen and Collinsville to be alert with extreme temperatures forecasted for the weekend.
Firey's warn of threat amidst 'extreme' weekend temperatures

Jordan Gilliland
by
7th Nov 2019 3:30 PM

WITH extreme temperatures and high wind expected, firefighters are warning residents to 'stay vigilant' and report any potential bushfire threats.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have issued a local fire ban across the region formally known as the Bowen Shire region, encompassing Bowen and Collinsville from 12.01am Friday, 8 November until 11.59pm Sunday, 10 November.

The fire ban also encompasses the Burdekin, Charters Towers, Flinders, Hinchinbrook, Richmond and Townsville areas.

With temperatures expected to soar to almost 35 degrees in Bowen and 40 degrees in Collinsville, Bowen Fire Station acting station officer Ian Patchett said it was important that locals were fire safe.

He said that any fire permits that had been given out had now been cancelled.

"There are the basics like don't start fires or throw out your cigarette butts, but often it can be other things that might pose a threat," he said.

"For example, those using power tools, especially grinders, need to be incredibly careful about what they do.

"If you can avoid using power tools, we recommend that. If you are going to use them though then make sure that you have a spotter with fire extinguishing tools on hand."

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong said the region would peak well above the November average, particularly out west.

"Around Bowen it will be about 4 degrees warmer than average, and Collinsville about 8 degrees warmer," she said.

"The hot temperatures are being brought up by southerly winds further down the state.

"The wind speed won't be as bad as the southern regions of the state, but with speeds of about 30km/h predicted, it could make for difficult firefighting."

Mr Patchett said if residents saw any signs of a fire to contact triple-zero immediately.

"We've got all of our team on standby just in case, so we're prepared," he said.

"If you see anything, call straight away as we will throw our full weight behind stopping any potential threats."

Whitsunday Times

